Arsenal Signs Liverpool’s Smith In £1m Deal

Canadian Forward, Olivia Smith, Has Bagged One Of The Most Expensive Signing In Female Football History, By Joining Arsenal.

Arsenal raises the bar of Women’s Transfer Record by signing 20-year-old Canadian Footballer, Oliver Smith, who was a Liverpool-signee.

On Thursday, for a grand fee of £1m, Arsenal produced the First Female player to break the seven-figure barrier.

Arsenal’s bar-raising move surmounts a prior record set by Naomi Girma’s £900,000 transfer from San Diego Wave to Chelsea in January. However, the 25-year-old had already reached the one million dollar mark.

The big deal has raised eyebrows concerning Arsenal’s commitment to the young player. A report by Sky Sports indicated that Oliver Smith only turned professional in 2023. Prior to Arsenal’s signing, it is also recorded that Liverpool broke the bank to also sign Smith.

This begets the question, “What makes Olivia Smith such an asset?”

Oliver Smith’s Football feats began in 2019. At age 15, she became the youngest player in Canada’s Senior National Team. Her exceptional skills in football recorded on her Liga BPI Debut, Portugal, as she contributed 13 goals in 18 appearances.

She also featured in the win over Manchester United at Anfield, scored against Arsenal in the FA cup.

Despite all her accomplishments, the young player is beyond excited to be a part of the long-term contract.

“It’s a privilege and honor to sign for Arsenal,” Smith told the official Arsenal website.

She highlighted her zeal to contribute to England and Europe at large and expressed her gratitude to Arsenal.