On Saturday, Arsenal completed the signing of England International Eberechi Eze on a long-term contract, sealing a homecoming for the 27-year-old to North London, where his football journey first started.

Eze, who broke through at QPR in the 2019/20 season and was named the club’s Player of the Year, scored the winning goal in Palace’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester City in May.

The attacking midfielder, who began his development at Arsenal’s academy before rising to prominence with Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace, joins the Gunners after five seasons at Selhurst Park, where he featured in over 150 matches and was instrumental in the club’s landmark FA Cup success earlier this year.

On the international stage, the midfielder earned his senior England debut in 2023 after representing the country at youth levels.

READ ALSO

He has since won 11 caps and was part of the Euro 2024 squad.

In March, he scored his first international goal in a 3-0 win against Latvia in a World Cup qualifier.

In May, Eze cemented his legacy with Palace by netting the winning goal in their 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta said, “We are so pleased to have completed this deal to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. Eberechi is a creative and explosive talent with huge technical quality – also a big-game player, with his experience at the international level with England also underlining his quality and character.

“There has been excellent teamwork across the club to make this transfer happen, and we are very confident Eberechi will be an important addition to our squad as we continue to build for success.”

Manager Mikel Arteta also said, “We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal. He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game. What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

“His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to starting to work with Eberechi soon.”