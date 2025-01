Share

Arsenal are eyeing moves for Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres and Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo after Gabriel Jesus injured his ACL against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The report adds that the Gunners might not agree to trigger Gyokeres’ €100m release clause, especially after breaking the bank for Declan Rice only a few seasons back.

Along with the Swedish forward, Arteta also admires Mbeumo and could go after the Bees forward.

