Arsenal Set To Stroll Into Last-Eight

Arsenal are on the verge of securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals as they host PSV Eindhoven for the second leg of their last-16 clash today.

The Gunners hold a commanding 7-1 advantage from the first leg and barring an unprecedented comeback, they will progress comfortably.

Mikel Arteta’s men made history in the first leg, becoming the first team to score seven away goals in a Champions League knockout game.

Despite some defensive lapses, Arsenal’s attacking prowess was undeniable.

They now have the chance to match Manchester City’s 10-2 aggregate win over Schalke in 2018-19, the record for the most goals scored by an English team across two legs.

PSV, who eliminated Juventus in the playoff round, were thoroughly outclassed in Eindhoven.

Their Champions League campaign is all but over, extending their wait for a quarter-final appearance since 2006-07.

Their priority now is salvaging pride after their humiliating defeat.

Arsenal followed their European heroics with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Manchester United, further complicating their Premier League title push.

However, they remain unbeaten in their last four Champions League home games without conceding.

