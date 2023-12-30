Arsenal Set Sights On Three Toney Alternatives

Arsenal have set sight on a three-man shortlist of potential strikers as Brentford is determined to keep Ivan Toney in January.

The Gunners have long been rumoured to be keen on the Bees hitman, who returns from his suspension for breaching gambling rules next month.

But amid reports Brentford will not sell and Arsenal Sporting Director, Edu has picked out three alternative winter targets.

Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen hotshot Victor Boniface and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez are the names supposedly on the North Londoners’ radar.

READ ALSO:

Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham where they had 30 fruitless attempts at goal highlighted Mikel Arteta’s need for a lethal No9.

Bukayo Saka is their top scorer this season with eight strikes in 25 games and all three reported options would significantly bolster the Gunners’ firepower.

Osimhen, 25, has netted seven times in 13 Serie A outings after bagging 26 in 32 last term, while 26-year-old Martinez has 15 goals in 16 outings to lead the charts in Italy’s top flight.

Boniface, 23, has chipped in 10 times in 16 Bundesliga appearances and leads the division with seven assists.