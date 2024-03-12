Arsenal seek redemption against Porto live on GOtv

Arsenal will be out to overturn their one-goal deficit against Porto in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash coming up on Tuesday. The match will be broadcast live on GOtv. Galeno’s late strike gave Porto a 1-0 victory over the Gunners in the first leg, giving the Portuguese side a needed advantage ahead of Tuesday’s crunch clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 9pm on Tuesday to watch the game.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can replicate their league form in Europe. They are currently on an eightgame winning streak and sit top of the Premier League table. The Spaniard urged the club supporters to cheer the team to victory in the Champions League.