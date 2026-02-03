On Tuesday, Arsenal booked their place at Wembley after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium.

New Telegraph reports that the result completes a 4-2 aggregate success following their 3-2 triumph at Stamford Bridge in the first leg earlier this season.

In a tense encounter dominated by tactical discipline and defensive resilience, Arsenal made the most of their advantage from the first leg to see out a narrow win that confirmed their passage into the final.

The Gunners took an early lead in the tie at Stamford Bridge with goals from Ben White, Viktor Gyökeres and Martín Zubimendi before Chelsea hit back through a double from Alejandro Garnacho to make for a thrilling 3-2 first-leg scoreline.

The second leg followed a cautious pattern, with both sides wary of conceding early as Arsenal sought to protect their aggregate lead.

Despite Chelsea’s efforts to unsettle Mikel Arteta’s side and several promising attacks, it was Arsenal who ultimately found the decisive breakthrough.

A well-constructed move saw the hosts take the lead, with Chelsea unable to find a response before the final whistle.

The victory means Arsenal will now compete at Wembley Stadium for a chance to lift the Carabao Cup, which is just the second time the Gunners have qualified for a final under Arteta, having defeated Chelsea in the 2018/19 FA Cup final.

For Chelsea, the loss brings an end to their domestic cup hopes this season and leaves manager Liam Rosenior with plenty to assess as he looks ahead.

Arsenal fans will now look forward to the final, where the Gunners will meet anyone who qualifies between Manchester City and Newcastle after their second leg clash on Wednesday.