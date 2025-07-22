Arsenal Seal €73.5m Deal For Viktor Gyökeres

Arsenal have reached a verbal agreement to sign Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP in a deal worth €73.5 million, according to renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The deal comprises a base fee of €63.5 million plus €10 million in add-ons, with the Swedish striker’s agent also agreeing to reduce his commission to facilitate the transfer.

Gyökeres is set to sign a five-year contract with the North London club, having made it clear that Arsenal was his top choice, turning down interest from other clubs, including Manchester United.

READ ALSO:

Reports indicate that Manchester United were offered the chance to bid through intermediaries close to Sporting, but Gyökeres insisted on pushing for a move to the Emirates.

His determination was evident after he refused to report for Sporting’s pre-season training, signaling his strong desire to join Mikel Arteta’s side.

The transfer is expected to be finalized in the coming days, with all parties currently in verbal agreement.