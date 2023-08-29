Arsenal Reject Chelsea Approach For Smith Rowe

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Chelsea’s approach for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.
Reports on Tuesday indicated that Arsenal was considering selling their 23-year-old player due to interest from a rival club in London.
But, it seems Smith Rowe won’t be swapping red for blue just yet as Arsenal have rejected Chelsea’s enquiry and holds the stance of not wanting to sell one of their players to a club they deem a direct rival.
It has been claimed that Arsenal will only change that standing if they receive an offer way above market value for a player who featured just 12 times for the club last season due to injuries.
Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be focusing on adding a new attacker to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline.