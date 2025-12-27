Arsenal Reclaim Top Spot After Hard-Fought Win Over Brighton

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a determined victory over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, restoring their lead after Manchester City briefly climbed above them earlier in the day.

The Gunners, aware of Man City’s earlier win against Nottingham Forest, delivered a composed performance to ensure they stayed ahead in the title race.

Mikel Arteta’s side took control early on, dictating the tempo and pressing aggressively from the opening whistle.

Their dominance paid off in the 14th minute when captain Martin Ødegaard broke the deadlock, curling a precise effort from the edge of the penalty area to give the hosts a deserved lead.

READ ALSO:

With injuries forcing changes at the back, Declan Rice was deployed at right-back, while Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori were both unavailable.

Arsenal continued to push after the break in search of a second goal to ease the pressure.

That breakthrough came from a set-piece situation, as Rice delivered a dangerous ball into the area that caused confusion in the Brighton defence.

In the scramble, Georginio Rutter inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, doubling the hosts’ advantage.

Brighton responded with urgency and managed to pull one back midway through the second half. Yasin Ayari struck a powerful effort that rattled the post, and Diego Gómez reacted quickest to convert the rebound, setting up a tense final period.

Despite late pressure from the visitors, Arsenal held firm to secure all three points, maintaining their position at the top of the table and reinforcing their title credentials as the season continues.