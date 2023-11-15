New Telegraph

November 15, 2023
Arsenal Ready To Hijack Newcastle’s Neves Deal

Newcastle United are in a race with Arsenal to sign Ruben Neves in the next transfer window.

The ten-month suspension of 23-year-old Italian and Newcastle Midfielder, Sandro Tolani has made the club scramble for a replacement with similar qualities.

Tolani was banned due to his betting involvement in betting and gambling.

READ ALSO:

Arsenal are also in the race for Ruben Neves and ready to rival Newcastle for the player, with other Premier League clubs expected to block Newcastle from striking a deal.

The Gunners are admirers of the ex-Wolves midfielder who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League as they also hunt for reinforcements in midfield.

The same report also indicates that Manchester United are ready to offload Casemiro to the Saudi Pro League in January.

