Arsenal Ready To End Trophy Drought – Arteta

The manager of one of the foremost clubs, Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has said the team is confident that this season will mark a turning point, as the team looks to move past recent disappointments and finally clinch a trophy.

New Telegraph recalls that Arteta has not lifted a trophy since securing the FA cup in his debut campaign in 2019/20; however, he has reshaped Arsenal into a strong contender across major competitions

Arteta’s side has secured back-to-back second-place finishes in the Premier League over the past three seasons and returned to the Champions League semi-finals last term for the first time since 2009.

Following significant investment in the squad once again, pressure is mounting on the Spaniard to finally turn promise into trophies.

Arsenal has splashed nearly £200 million on summer signings, including striker Viktor Gyokeres, midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“We know what our targets are and what we want to achieve this season — there is a big belief in our ability to achieve that,” Arteta said in his programme notes ahead of Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

“We have been very, very close the last few seasons and the whole team is going to determine whether we achieve that or not.

“But at the same time, we have to make sure that we don’t lose sight of what we have to do on a daily basis to get to the levels that we want

“We have to set the demands that we want within this goal, because that’s the most important thing — the internal demands have to always exceed any external demand. That is what we are trying to achieve every single day.”

Arteta expressed his desire for the team to feel “invincible” on home turf, inspired by the unwavering support of the Arsenal faithful.

“We want our people to start connecting with our players straight away, to start to build momentum and to start to feel that at home we are invincible,” he said.

“That we play here with such passion, energy and connection with our people, that we are going to win the game.”