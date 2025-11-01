Arsenal Ready To End Burnley’s Winning Run

Burnley secured back – to – back Premier League victories for the first time since their return to the top flight last weekend, but their run is set to come to an end against league leaders Arsenal. The Clarets’ two recent successes came against relegation rivals Leeds and Wolves, but before that, they had lost four of their last five league games, and they have not beaten Arsenal at Turf Moor since a 2008 League Cup tie.

They have lost six of their nine home meetings with the Gunners since then, and Mikel Arteta’s side have not lost any of their last 11 games in all competitions. Their midweek win over Brighton made it eight wins on the spin, and their charge towards the Premier League title is being built from the back.

Arsenal have conceded just three goals in nine league fix- tures and are on a sixgame run of winning to nil, so back them to shut out Burnley on Saturday. The visitors’ 2-0 win in midweek was the sixth time they have scored exactly twice in their last ten attempts, and five of these have ended 2-0, which looks the best correct score pick at Turf Moor.