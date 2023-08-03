Arsenal Plots Move For Osimhen’s Partner

Football Transfers reports that Arsenal is contemplating a move for Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, with a potential boost com- ing from their Sporting Director’s existing relationship.

The reigning Serie A champions hired Mauro Meluso earlier this summer and he has a good relationship with Arsenal, after Meluso recommended Jakob Kiwior to the club. This favorable connection could pave the way for a possible acquisition of the Georgian attacker.

However, Football Transfers notes that securing Kvaratskhelia’s services won’t be easy. Napoli is determined to retain their forward, and parting with their star player would require a potentially record-breaking bid from Arsenal.