Arsenal, Newcastle Begin New Season On Winning Note

•Luton Beaten Heavily On EPL Return

Bukayo Saka’s superb first-half strike helped Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend. The 21-year-old England for- ward added to Eddie Nketiah’s 26th minute opener with a curling effort from outside the area that nestled itself into the top left corner of the Forest net, well past the reach of former Gunners keeper Matt Turner.

But last season’s Premier League runners-up had to survive a late charge by Forest after substitute Taiwo Awoniyi clawed a goal back in the 83rd minute. It was also a massive win for Newcastle United who battered Aston Villa 5-1 in some of the opening day games played on Saturday. Newcastle United enjoyed a superb start to the new Premier League season with a comfortable victory over Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

Swedish forward Alexander Isak enjoyed his evening in front of the Magpies faithful as he netted twice, while summer signing Sandro Tonali marked his Premier League debut with a goal, as Villa were well beaten. Meanwhile, Luton’s first match back in the top flight for 31 years ended in heavy defeat as Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra marked their debuts with a goal each in a comfortable Brighton win.

Solly March headed in after 35 minutes before Pedro, signed for a club-record fee around £30m from Watford, scored a second-half penalty following a foul by Luton captain Tom Lockyer.

The Hatters pulled a goal back with nine minutes remaining when last season’s top scorer Carlton Morris converted another penalty – awarded for handball against Lewis Dunk – but 21-year-old Ivorian Adingra sealed the Seagulls’ win by slotting home after a bad mistake from Luton’s Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. 18-year-old Ireland internation- al Evan Ferguson then tapped in Pervis Estupinan’s cross in stoppage time to cap an impressive start to the campaign for the home side.