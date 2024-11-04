Arsenal Must Sign Osimhen – Evra

Share

Premier League club Arsenal need a finisher and that will be Victor Osimhen, according to former Manchester United star Patrice Evra “Galatasaray can get Osimhen.

So why can’t Arsenal,” Evra asked. “Arsenal do not have a finishing goal scorer. “Bukayo Saka is a good winger, but he is not a No 9. “Only Saka contributes to the goals at Arsenal.

“When I played at Manchester United, we had four goal scorers – Tevez, Ronaldo, Rooney, Berbatov. “Arsenal do not have a finisher.” Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray from Napoli after a big-money transfer did not go through in the summer.

