Arsenal Mull Over January Move For Sesko

Arsenal are considering a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko in the January 2024 transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side are reportedly in the market for a striker to spearhead their Premier League title charge, with the North Londoners moving top of the table after their 1-0 win at Brentford last Saturday.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney has been heavily linked with the Gunners in recent months but Sesko is another potential winter target.

According to sources, the 20-year-old frontman has already been mentioned in discussions between club chiefs at the Emirates.

Sesko only joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in August, signing a five-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

However, the Slovenia international has not been a regular starter under Marco Rose, mostly due to the impact of fellow summer arrival Lois Openda who scored twice at Manchester City in the Champions League yesterday.

Sesko replaced the Belgian on the hour mark at the Etihad after being an unused substitute in Leipzig’s 2-1 defeat at Wolfsburg last weekend.

But despite his limited game time, Sesko has still managed to bag six goals in 577 minutes of action across all competitions the same number as Arsenal’s joint-top scorers Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard.