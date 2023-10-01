Arsenal Monitoring Pedro Neto Ahead Of Potential Move

Arsenal are monitoring Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker, Pedro Neto amid his sparkling form in the Premier League this season, according to credible inside sources.

The Gunners first showed interest in the Portugal international in the summer of 2022 but failed to secure a deal due to the Wolves’ high transfer demands.

The 23-year-old went on to suffer a serious ankle injury before the World Cup in Qatar and only made his comeback during the final months of the 2022/23 campaign.

It is now reported that the Gunners are lining up an approach for him in the New Year, but a winter deal could be complicated due to his growing importance at Wolves.

The former Braga man has the ability to play on the left and right-wing, but he is most comfortable in the latter of those positions.

This season, he has been in stunning form with one goal and four assists from seven league games.

Aside from his goals involvement, he has also been brilliant with his dribbling and movement in the attacking third for Wolves.

He recently induced Ruben Dias’ own goal against Manchester City with a sensational solo run. Due to his abilities, the Wolves man can be an alternative to Saka whenever the need arises.

He could also feature alongside the Gunners Saka with his ability to play from the other flank.

Wolves wanted £50 million for him in the summer of 2022 and could hold out for a similar fee amid his fantastic run of form.

Neto would have no issues in agreeing personal terms as he is a self-confessed Arsenal fan.

However, Arsenal’s stance on the fee could depend on their league position. If they are right in the title race, money could be spent on him.