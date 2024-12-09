Arsenal Monitor Osimhen As He Scores Winner For Galatasaray

Share

Arsenal are quietly keeping eye on Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, to fill their poor striking position.

Even though they are not the top team in the race for Osimhen, reports suggest that the Gunners have been sending scouts to watch him play.

Arsenal is currently without a main striker, with Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard sharing the role. This has led to frustration among some, including former player William Gallas, who feels the club should show more interest in signing a top striker like Osimhen.

Arsenal had shown interest in Osimhen last summer but didn’t make a move due to his €130 million release clause. However, that amount has now been reduced, making him more affordable.

Other clubs, including Chelsea, AC Milan, and Juventus, are also interested in signing him.

According to reports, Arsenal never fully dropped their interest and have been sending scouts to monitor Osimhen’s performances at Galatasaray. If they decide to make a move, they will face competition from other top clubs.

Meanwhile, Osimhen continued his great form, scoring for Galatasaray in a 3-2 win over Sivasspor, helping his team stay ahead of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the title race.

