Arsenal May Part Ways With Ramsdale

There are strong indications that Arsenal could part ways with Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has fallen out of favour at the Emirates, with summer signing David Raya taking over as No1.

Ramsdale has not played a minute of Premier League football since the Gunners’ 3-1 win over Manchester United on September 3 and has not featured in any competition since the 1-0 victory at Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

As such, media reports suggest Arsenal may look to offload the England international but will seek to avoid a January exit.

Ramsdale is reportedly unhappy with his demotion to No2 and is desperate for regular first-team football to keep his career development on track.

Arsenal selling the ex-Sheffield United stopper would be a slight surprise after Mikel Arteta talked up the idea of having two “excellent goalkeepers” available to him.

The Basque boss said in August: “To have two excellent goalkeepers is great there’s nothing wrong with it.

“We have two great left wingers two great strikers and two great holding midfielders.

“We have two excellent goalkeepers now that fit exactly what we want in our model, so I’m very happy with that.”