Arsenal May Need Plan B For Toney’s Pursuit

Arsenal are looking increasingly unlikely to complete a deal for Brentford striker, Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Gunners’ need for a new No9 was made all the more obvious in last night’s 2-0 defeat to London rivals West Ham.

Mikel Arteta’s side mustered 30 shots on goal and had 77 touches in the opposition’s box but failed to get on the scoresheet at the Emirates with Gabriel Jesus missing numerous clear-cut chances.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in 27-year-old Toney but according to reports from England, Brentford are reluctant to sell such a prized asset next month due to a recent run of poor form.

The Bees have lost five of their last six Premier League games and are just four points ahead of 18th place Luton, while another key attacker in Bryan Mbeumo is out for a number of weeks with an ankle injury.

As such, manager Thomas Frank is reportedly “desperate” to keep hold of Toney in the hope the England international can help stage a fightback when he returns from his ban for breaching gambling rules on January 17.