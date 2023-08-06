Arsenal, Man City renew rivalry in Community Shield

Arsenal will be determined to prove they can once again challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title when the two sides meet in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

The traditional season curtain-raiser sees champions City face runners-up Arsenal. Usually, the Community Shield features the winners of the Premier League and the FA Cup, but Pep Guardiola’s side won both last season – as well as the Champions League.

BBC Sport takes a look at how the two sides are shaping up as the new campaign approaches. Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23, the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history.

Their challenge fell away as City finished in imperious form while injuries and fatigue took their toll on the Gunners. Fans will have wanted to see some big moves in the summer transfer window to prove the challenge was not a one-off, and they have certainly done that.

England midfielder Declan Rice is the standout signing for Arsenal, having arrived from West Ham for £100m. His arrival followed the recruitment of Germany international Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m deal and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax for a fee which could rise to £38.5m.