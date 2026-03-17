Arsenal Look To Leap Above Leverkusen

Arsenal will aim to seal a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League when they host Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

The Gunners narrowly avoided defeat in the first leg in Germany last week, with Kai Havertz scoring a late penalty against his former club to secure a crucial draw after Leverkusen had threatened to take control of the tie.

Arsenal had struggled to break down the Bundesliga side for much of the contest at the BayArena and were on the verge of defeat after midfielder Robert Andrich headed home from a corner to give the hosts the lead.

However, manager Mikel Arteta turned to his bench in the closing stages, introducing Noni Madueke for the quiet Bukayo Saka. The substitute immediately made an impact by winning a late penalty, which Havertz calmly converted.

The Germany international kept his celebrations subdued against his old side, but the late equaliser ensured Arsenal remain firmly on course to reach the quarter-finals for the third consecutive season. Arsenal’s strong home record in European competition will also provide encouragement.

The North London club have lost just one of their last 22 UEFA matches at the Emirates Stadium, a defeat that came against Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s semi-finals.

Arteta’s side head into the decisive encounter on the back of another positive result domestically. Over the weekend, Arsenal secured a 2–0 victory over Everton in the Premier League, with Viktor Gyökeres opening the scoring before teenager Max Dowman added a historic second.