Arsenal Look To Consolidate Grip On EPL Table In Chelsea Faceoff

League leaders Arsenal will seek to strengthen their hold at the summit of the Premier League when they host London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners’ lead at the top could be cut to two points before kick-off, with the closest challengers, Manchester City, in action against Leeds United on Saturday.

Back-to-back draws against Brentford and relegation-bound Wolves had sparked concerns that Arsenal were losing steam in the title race.

However, last weekend’s emphatic 4-1 victory in the North London Derby restored belief around the Emirates and reaffirmed their championship credentials.

Manager Mikel Arteta will now turn his attention to another fierce local battle, confident in his side’s recent dominance in this fixture.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea in both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final meetings earlier this year and have won seven of the last 10 encounters between the two sides.

Although the reverse league fixture ended 1-1 — with Chelsea holding on despite being reduced to 10 men — Arsenal’s impressive home form suggests they are well placed to claim maximum points this time.

The league leaders have won 10 of their 13 home league matches, losing just once, and have triumphed in each of their last four home games against the Blues.

Such statistics underline why they head into Sunday’s clash as firm favourites. Despite Chelsea’s inconsistency this season, they have shown resilience on the road.

Apart from a narrow 1-0 EFL Cup defeat at the Emirates, the Blues have scored in 10 of their last 11 away matches in all competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have conceded in each of their last three Premier League outings, leaving room for the visitors to find the net.

The Gunners’ attacking strength at home remains a major weapon. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last four home games in all competitions and are averaging just under three goals per league game at the Emirates this season.

Attention will also be on Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres, who appears to have found his rhythm in North London. After a quiet start to life at Arsenal, he has rediscovered form, netting a brace in the derby win and taking his tally to seven goals in his last 10 appearances.

Having also scored in the EFL Cup victory over Chelsea, and expected to be on penalty duties, Gyökeres could once again prove decisive.

With the title race tightening and every point crucial, Arsenal know that victory over their London rivals would not only maintain their advantage but also send another strong statement in the battle for Premier League glory.