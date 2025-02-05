Arsenal, Liverpool Seek Carabao Cup Final Spot

Share

Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool face up – hill battles as they seek to overturn first-leg deficits in their Carabao Cup semifinal clashes.

Arsenal, trailing 2-0 from the first leg against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium, must produce a strong performance at St. James’ Park today to stand a chance of reaching the final at Wembley.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost three of their last four visits to Newcastle, including a 1-0 league defeat earlier this season. However, Arteta remains optimistic, stating, “Nothing is impossible.

We have to go there with the mindset to turn the tie.” Fans can watch the match live on GOtv Channel 65 at 9 pm day. Defending champions Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Thursday, looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The Reds boast a strong home record against Spurs, having won four of their last five encounters at Anfield. The match will be live on GOtv channel 65 at 9 pm tomorrow.

Arne Slot’s team, chasing a historic quadruple, will be eager to keep their dream alive in front of a passionate home crowd. Liverpool thrashed Spurs 6-3 in the league earlier this season, and a similar result would comfortably send them to the final.

Meanwhile, Spurs, without a major trophy since winning the Carabao Cup in 2008, are hoping to end their drought. Manager Ange Postecoglou, who has a history of securing silverware in his second season, will be determined to guide his side to the final.

