Arsenal, Liverpool In Carabao Cup Semifinal Action Live On GOtv

Share

The race for the first silverware of the 2024/25 season intensifies as Premier League leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal will be in Carabao Cup semifinal action this midweek.

Arsenal will host Newcastle United in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, while Liverpool travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

Both matches will be broadcast live on GOtv Channel 65 at 9 PM. Fresh from their impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday, Newcastle will aim to build on their momentum and secure a favorable result ahead of the second leg at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have already defeated Arsenal 1-0 earlier this season, and another strong performance could leave the Gunners with a steep hill to climb in the second leg.

Newcastle will be without their influential captain, Bruno Guimaraes due to suspension, while Arsenal battle with illness issues in the squad which has seen Kai Havertz miss the last two matches.

Arsenal, who haven’t lifted the Carabao Cup in 31 years, view this competition as a vital chance for silverware, especially with their league title hopes fading.

On the other side of North London, Tottenham Hotspur face defending champions Liverpool, hoping to avoid a repeat of their 6-3 thrashing by their visitors just 17 days ago.

Spurs have managed just one win in their last eight matches at home in all competitions—a narrow 4-3 victory over Manchester United in the quarterfinal.

Share

Please follow and like us: