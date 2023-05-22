Arsenal Likely To Ditch Cancelo Move

Arsenal have been cautioned about a potential move to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City this summer.

The versatile Portuguese defender was allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium on a six-month loan deal to join Bayern Munich after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners have in the recent past got the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from City, with both players having a huge impact on Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Cancelo as they look to add to their defensive options ahead of next season, with the 28-year-old’s future at City uncertain.

But the Gunners may be discouraged about making a move for Cancelo after the truth behind his exit from City in January has now been revealed.

Guardiola is said to be unwilling to contemplate having the Portuguese international in the dressing room next season after he allegedly kicked up a fuss over his playing time following his return from last year’s World Cup.

This ultimately led to City allowing him to leave the club on loan as they prepare to cash in on the Portuguese full-back this summer.