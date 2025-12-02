Arsenal legend David Seaman has urged Mikel Arteta to make a key adjustment to his starting lineup ahead of the Gunners’ upcoming clash with Brentford, insisting the change is necessary after the draw with Chelsea.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Arsenal earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, a result that keeps them six points ahead of their London rivals.

While dropping two points against a ten-man Chelsea side was hardly catastrophic—particularly coming on the heels of an impressive derby win over Tottenham and a physically demanding Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich— the result still left Mikel Arteta with a sense of frustration.

Arsenal had an ideal chance to tighten their grip on top spot, yet they failed to make their numerical advantage count.

With the fixture list growing tougher and the pressure at the summit intensifying, Arteta knew that Sunday’s stalemate represented a missed opportunity to create breathing room in the title race.

Instead of extending their lead, the Gunners were forced to settle for just a point, adding a tinge of disappointment to an otherwise resilient performance.

With Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus returning to the squad, Arteta now has a wealth of attacking options, even before Kai Havertz is fully fit. Mikel Merino has performed admirably as a makeshift forward, scoring the equaliser against Chelsea with a classic far-post header.

Despite Merino’s valuable contributions, Seaman believes the time has come for summer signing Gyokeres to lead the line. The former England goalkeeper acknowledged Merino’s tactical flexibility but argued for a more traditional striker.

“He has done a decent job, but when you look at Merino, he’s more of a false nine; he drops back quite a lot,” Seaman told The New Telegraph. “When you’ve got Gyokeres in there, he’s an out-and-out striker. He gives you that option of holding the ball up and letting us get out.”

Seaman added, “It’s a great option to have. Gyokeres was so close yesterday to getting that match-winner… I think it depends on what sort of style Arsenal are going to play.

“Are they going to play with an out-and-out striker, or do they want to pack the midfield that little bit more? If that’s what you want to do, then Merino stays in there, but for me, I’d play Gyokeres.”