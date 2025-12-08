Arsenal legend Ian Wright has voiced strong criticism of Mikel Arteta’s game management during the closing stages of the defeat to Aston Villa.

Wright argued that Arsenal failed to show the necessary discipline and defensive organisation when protecting a valuable point.

He suggested that Arteta should have reinforced the back line and taken a more pragmatic approach as the pressure mounted.

According to Wright, a more cautious strategy could have prevented the late slip that ultimately cost Arsenal the match.

The Villans took the lead before half-time through Matty Cash and held the scoreline until the opening minutes of the second half, when Leandro Trossard came off the bench to restore parity.

Both sides exchanged punches from then on, but it was the Unai Emery-led side that landed the telling blow when Emiliano Buendia (also a substitute) scored a late winner.

What Wright Said

The former Arsenal record scorer argued that Arteta should have read the game better. He noted that Emery brought on additional attackers, which resulted in his side’s improved showing on that end of the pitch. Wright said Arteta should have brought on defenders to counter Emery’s tactic.

“I think you’ve got to look at the substitutions Emery made, Malen coming on, offensive, Buendia coming on, offensive. I think that should have been the signal to Arsenal to say, ‘right, let’s shut up shop now because they’re going for it,’” he said, per New Telegraph.

“I think once you get past 85 minutes, I think Arsenal is going there, let’s face it, Villa with the chances they had could have won the game, you then say, ‘Let’s take what we’ve got now and get back to London.’”

The defeat blew the title race wide open, as the Gunners are now only two points above Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, after the Cityzens thumped Sunderland 3-0.