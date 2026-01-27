Arsenal Lacks World-Class Forward, Says Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has rejected suggestions that Arsenal suffer from a mental weakness, insisting that the team’s primary shortfall is the absence of a true world-class forward.

Speaking on Monday Night Football following Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, Carragher argued that doubts about the Gunners’ mentality are misplaced.

Carragher Speaks On Gunners’ Issues

“I don’t think Arsenal lack mental strength; they lack quality in attacking areas. Do they have a genuine superstar in attack?” Carragher said.

The Liverpool legend compared Arsenal’s attacking options with those of recent Premier League champions, emphasising the impact of elite players.

“You think what Mo Salah did for Liverpool last season, what Erling Haaland’s done or Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City. Arsenal lack that type of player,” he noted.

Carragher argued that the absence of a consistent match-winner has been a recurring issue, preventing Arsenal from turning strong campaigns into league titles.

Despite his critique, he remains confident in Mikel Arteta’s squad and believes the Gunners are still in a strong position to challenge for the Premier League this season.

“I don’t necessarily think Arsenal have got much better in the last couple of years. I actually think Man City and Liverpool have dropped off,” Carragher said.

He added, “I still think Arsenal will win the league and are the best team, but they do lack genuine world-class quality at the top of the pitch.”

The Liverpool legend also suggested that Arsenal’s attacking struggles are more about creativity than finishing.

“I’ve always felt Arsenal’s problem is a creative one rather than a finishing one. I don’t think they create enough for any striker they have up there,” he explained.