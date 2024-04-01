Arsenal Hold Man City As Liverpool Move Top

Manchester City and Arsenal handed Liverpool the advantage in the Premier League title race as they played out a bitterly disappointing goalless stalemate at Etihad Stadium. Liverpool is now top of the table, two points clear of Arsenal and three ahead of City, after they came from behind to beat Brighton at Anfield, their delight increased by their two closest rivals cancelling each other out. This was a game that made a nonsense of its billing as a potential classic, as Arsenal’s containing tactics snuffed out City while the Gunners had only limited chances of their own in a desperately poor affair.

Nathan Ake had an early close-range header saved by Arsenal keeper David Raya before going off injured while former City striker Gabriel Jesus posed an occasional threat, just failing to connect with Bukayo Saka’s cross inches from goal after the break. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be happier than City counterpart Pep Guardiola with this outcome – but the real winners were Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Liverpool finished the weekend top of the Premier League after Mohamed Salah fired the winner against Brighton at Anfield before Manchester City and Arsenal drew.

The Reds knew a victory against Brighton could prove significant with their title rivals playing each other in Sunday’s late kick-off. Liverpool fell behind early on but fought back to win 2-1 and climb above Arsenal – and their stay at the summit was extended when City and the Gunners played out a goalless draw in Sunday’s late kick-off. Liverpool are on 67 points with nine rounds of matches remaining, while Arsenal – who have a superior goal difference – are second on 65 points, with City one point further back in third. Earlier, Brighton striker Danny Welbeck stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side by thumping a strike into the top corner with only 87 seconds on the clock.