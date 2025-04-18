Arsenal Good Enough To Win Champions League – Saka

Share

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka, has backed the Gunners to win the Champions League trophy this season. Saka spoke after leading Arsenal to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg tie on Wednesday.

The England international, who missed a penalty during the encounter, opened the scoring for the visitors in the second half.

His team-mate Gabriel Martinelli also scored for the Premier League North London club as the match ended 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal qualified for the last-4 with a 5-1 aggregate win, having won the first leg 3-0 at Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side will now face Paris SaintGermain in the Champions League semi-final later this month.

“We can beat the best teams in Europe at home and away, you can see that,” Saka said in his post-match interview after the match. “I like to believe that we can WIN the Champions League. I think we can.”

Share