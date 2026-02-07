Arsenal Go Nine-Points Clear With 3-0 Trouncing Of Sunderland

The Premier League (EPL) leader, Arsenal, took another step towards the coveted title at the Emirates with goals from Martin Zubimendi and a brace from Viktor Gyokeres sealing all three points.

With Aston Villa dropping more points away to Bournemouth, Mikel Arteta’s side are nine clear on Saturday evening, February 7.

However, Manchester City can reduce the gap again on Sunday, but will face a huge test away to Liverpool, where they have won just one of their last 22 Premier League games.

Arsenal were given a stern examination in the first half, with David Raya not looking his usual assured self.

But Zubimendi settled the nerves heading into half-time with a well-taken effort from the edge of the box, kissing the inside of the post before finding the back of the net.

Sunderland pushed for an equaliser early in the second period but Gyokeres scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time to put daylight between the two sides.

Gabriel Jesus was given the nod up front, but the Sweden international scored just six minutes after entering the fray. Arsenal cruised to the finish line, with time for Gyokeres to double his tally in added time after being teed up by Gabriel Martinelli.