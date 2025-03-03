Arsenal Go All Out For Osimhen This Summer

Share

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer transfer for on-loan Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, with plans to make a competitive offer of around £65 million.

New Telegraph gathered that the Gunners are prepared to activate Osimhen’s release clause by submitting a €75 million (£61 million) bid, motivated by the Nigerian striker’s impressive performance this season, which includes contributing to 27 goals (22 goals and five assists) across all competitions.

In Galatasaray’s latest match, Osimhen showcased his talent by scoring two goals, including a penalty, in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Kasimpasa.

His ability to find the net has drawn significant attention, particularly from clubs like Manchester United and Juventus. To stay ahead in the race for the striker, Arsenal are reportedly looking to expedite its bid amidst this growing interest.

Currently on loan at Galatasaray, where he has contributed significantly to their success, Osimhen is unlikely to return to Napoli this summer, especially with a year remaining on his contract.

Last season, Arsenal recognized the need for a prolific centre-forward, but opportunities to pursue Osimhen did not materialize until they faced a striker crisis during the latter part of the 2024-2025 season.

With injuries to key players like Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, Mikel Arteta is keen to enhance the squad by securing a reliable goalscorer this summer, and Victor Osimhen has emerged as an attractive option to bolster Arsenal’s attacking lineup moving forward.

