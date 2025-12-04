Arsenal restored their five-point cushion at the top of the Premier League with a determined 2–0 victory over Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, but the win came with fresh injury concerns for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Stand-in striker Mikel Merino continued his impressive scoring run, heading in Ben White’s cross after just 11 minutes to give the Gunners an early lead.

The Spaniard, filling in up front for the second game running, followed up his equaliser against Chelsea with another well-timed finish as Arsenal looked to take immediate control.

But Brentford refused to fold. The visitors grew into the contest and nearly grabbed an equaliser when Kevin Schade’s powerful header was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper David Raya, keeping Arsenal’s advantage intact.

That scare proved to be a sign of what was to come, as Brentford piled on pressure through a stream of set-pieces during a tense second half.

Arsenal needed a second goal to breathe easier, and it finally arrived in first-half stoppage time. Played through by the excellent Merino, Bukayo Saka kept his composure after a missed chance moments earlier, squeezing a looping effort over the line despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s desperate attempt to claw it back. The goal ultimately sealed the contest and offered relief to the home fans after a nervy spell.

The three points, however, came at a cost. Already without first-choice centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal suffered another setback when Cristhian Mosquera was forced off after awkwardly landing in the first half. Jurrien Timber replaced him to partner with Piero Hincapié for the remainder of the match.

There was further concern late on when Declan Rice was spotted with ice on his calf after being substituted, adding another potential worry ahead of a congested fixture schedule.

Despite the injury scares and Brentford’s resilience, Arsenal held firm to secure a crucial win—one that keeps them firmly in control of the title race as the season heats up.