Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus Responds To Transfer Rumours

Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus has reacted to transfer rumours involving the Gunners possibly signing someone like Ivan Toney to replace him up front.

The Brazil international has been the main man up front for Arsenal since he joined them from Manchester City last season, though he’s also had a few spells out injured, meaning Eddie Nketiah has also seen a lot of game time in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jesus is a quality player and continues to shine when he is available for Arsenal, but it perhaps makes sense that Arteta is keen for more depth in that position as Jesus isn’t the most naturally prolific or clinical finisher, while his repeated injury troubles might also mean the team ends up relying on Nketiah more often than is ideal.

Toney has shone at Brentford and reportedly an interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea ahead of January, so it could be that the England international will be one to watch.

Jesus was asked about the ongoing speculation but seemed pretty happy to shrug it off and simply keep focusing on his own situation.

“This happens you know, maybe it can be agents talking about a lot of things. I’m not the most experienced, but I think I have seen a lot of things in football,” Jesus said.

The 26-year-old recalled that he often faced similar questions during his time at Man City, so he’s perhaps used to this kind of thing, and therefore not easily fazed by it.

He added: “Sometimes it is like this, it happened when I was at City even with (Sergio) Aguero and me scoring. I was scoring a lot and people were linking everyone. So here, I don’t care about this.”