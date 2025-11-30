Arsenal battled from behind to seal a 1–1 all draw with 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, surviving a relentless performance from the hosts in a heated London derby that tested both sides’ title ambitions.

The match was charged from the outset, with both teams pressing aggressively and flying into tackles.

The game’s major turning point came when Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo was sent off in the first half for a reckless challenge on Mikel Merino, leaving Enzo Maresca’s side to play more than 50 minutes with a numerical disadvantage.

Sunday Telegraph reports that despite the setback, Chelsea delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season.

Trevoh Chalobah fired them ahead early in the second half after sustained pressure, sparking huge celebrations among the home supporters.

Their resilience extended an impressive record, Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last nine Premier League London derbies, their longest run under a single manager since José Mourinho’s return in 2013–14.

Maresca praised his players’ bravery and organisation under difficult circumstances. “We were a much better team 11 v 11, and even with 10 players we dealt with it outstandingly,” he said.

“The performance was fantastic. We tried to exploit the spaces with Malo and Estevão. Tonight we can be happy even if we didn’t win.”

While acknowledging Caicedo’s dismissal as correct, Maresca questioned refereeing consistency, pointing to recent challenges involving other teams that went unpunished. “It’s a red card tonight, for sure—why the difference in other games?” he asked.

Arsenal struggled for rhythm but grew into the contest as Chelsea began to tire. Merino, continuing his remarkable transformation into a reliable goal threat, levelled with a powerful header—his fifth headed goal of 2025 and his eighth league goal of the season, making him the club’s joint-top scorer.

The Spaniard admitted the challenge that led to Caicedo’s red card was painful but praised his side’s mentality.

“When you wear this shirt, you want to win every game,” Merino said. “This is a tough stadium to take a point from. We could have managed the game better, but the team showed good character.”

Arsenal pushed harder in the final stages and eventually found the winner, exploiting the extra space against the exhausted 10-man Chelsea side. Mikel Arteta described the night as a test of composure and patience.

“A really tough game,” the Arsenal manager said. “Two teams playing with intensity and aggression. After the red card we needed to settle, but we conceded and had to react. In the end, we created big chances and scored brilliant goals against a very good team.”

Despite the win, debate continued among fans over whether Arsenal should have taken more control against weakened opposition. Some argued it was a missed opportunity, while others viewed the result as a vital point earned in a title race where avoiding defeat in difficult fixtures can prove decisive.

Chelsea, meanwhile, walked away encouraged by their performance despite the loss. Maresca insisted his team is progressing well and remains confident: “We are better than last season. We’ll see where we are in February and March.”

Arsenal now turn their attention to Brentford in midweek before a showdown with Aston Villa, while Chelsea will look to regroup and build on the positives from a spirited, determined display.