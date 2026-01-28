Arsenal Far Too Strong For Almaty

Arsenal suffered a setback in their Premier League title challenge on Sunday as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Manchester United but they have breezed through the Champions League and are set to make it eight wins from eight when they host Kairat Almaty today.

The Gunners are all but guaranteed to top the league phase after winning their first seven matches by an aggregate score of 20-2.

Their Kazakh opponents have by contrast been the weakest team in Europe’s premier competition, taking just a single point from their seven matches and even that was a goalless draw at home against fellow strugglers Pafos.

Kairat have shipped nine goals in three away defeats to Inter, Sporting and Copenhagen so a first away win looks unlikely.

With a crucial second half of the season ahead and the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea on the horizon, expect Mikel Arteta to rotate heavily.

One player who could benefit from that is Noni Madeuke, who has played something of a support role for Arsenal since his summer move.

The former Chelsea forward only has three goals in all competitions this term but they have all come in the Champions League and he is a tempting price to get on the scoresheet once more at the Emirates.