Arsenal Fail To Break 10-Man Chelsea

…as Isak breaks duck to lift Liverpool

Arsenal were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by a resilient 10-man Chelsea in a tense London derby at Stamford Bridge yesterday as Alexander Isak finally opened his Premier League account for Liverpool to halt their alarming slump.

Chelsea, who had Moises Caicedo sent off in the first half, produced one of their most disciplined defensive performances of the season to deny the league leaders a win that would have strengthened their grip on top spot.

The turning point came midway through the first half when Caicedo’s studsup challenge on Mikel Merino initially drew a yellow card. A VAR review upgraded the punishment to a straight red, making the Ecuadorian the fourth Chelsea player to be dismissed this season.

Despite the setback, Enzo Maresca’s side stunned Arsenal immediately after the break. Trevoh Chalobah met a Reece James corner at the near post and glanced a header beyond David Raya to send Stamford Bridge into wild celebrations.

Arsenal, missing their trusted centre-back pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for only the second time in 162 league games, struggled to assert control even with the numerical advantage. But Bukayo Saka eventually dragged them level.

The winger danced cleverly on the right before lifting a cross for Merino, who guided a smart header into the corner for the equaliser.

With half an hour still to play, it looked like the Gunners were poised to turn the tide. Instead, Arsenal laboured. They created few clear openings, with Chelsea defending deep and compact.

Merino went closest to grabbing a winner, forcing Robert Sanchez into a sharp save from the edge of the area. But it was one of only eight Arsenal attempts, compared to Chelsea’s 11, as the hosts stood firm.