Arsenal Face Big Task In Stopping Red-Hot Haaland At Emirates

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland when Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, in a game that could shape the Premier League title race. Haaland, 25, comes into the clash in frightening form.

On Thursday night, he scored in City’s 2-0 win over Napoli to become the fastest player ever to reach 50 goals in the UEFA Champions League, achieving the feat in just 48 appearances. He also struck twice in last weekend’s Manchester Derby, prompting manager Pep Guardiola to say the Norwegian is “better than ever” this season.

For Mikel Arteta’s side, the mission is clear but daunting: keep City’s ruthless No. 9 quiet. Haaland has already scored in his last two meetings with the Gunners and will be eager to extend that streak — especially after an incident from February still lingers in the headlines.

Back then, Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrated in Haaland’s trademark “meditation” pose after helping his team race into a two goal lead against the champions. The cheeky moment drew smiles from the home crowd but reportedly ruffled feathers in the City camp.

Haaland, who had previously told Arteta to “stay humble” following an earlier 2-2 draw, will now have extra motivation to make his mark in North London. Arsenal legend Sol Campbell has offered advice on how the hosts can contain the free-scoring striker. Speaking to Paddy Power, Campbell stressed the importance of limiting space behind the defence and tracking Haaland’s runs.“

“You’ve got to reduce the space and cover the channels,” Campbell said.“ Don’t give him room to gallop onto balls down the side. Keep him in front of you and stay alert at the back post. If you switch off and leave that ‘green ocean’ behind you, you’re in trouble.”

Campbell also warned against relying too much on the offside trap.“ Be clever, control the zones he likes to attack, and if he makes a run, go with him,” he added. Stopping Haaland, however, is easier said than done. Since joining City in 2022, the striker has rewritten scoring records, netting more than 300 career goals in fewer than 400 games.

He is already leading this season’s Premier League scoring chart and shows no sign of slowing down. For Arsenal, the key will lie in a disciplined defensive display from William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, combined with midfield protection from Declan Rice. At the other end, Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli,Ebere Eze, Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres must seize any chance to put City on the back foot. Sunday’s showdown is about more than just one player.

For City, it’s another step toward reclaiming the EPL crown; for Arsenal, it’s an opportunity to prove they are ready for the big title. Yet few would deny that Haaland remains the single biggest threat — and if the Gunners want to keep their title hopes alive, they must find a way to stop the Premier League’s most dangerous weapon.