Arsenal Eye Seven-Point Lead As Wolves Battle Relegation

Title hopefuls Arsenal F.C. will attempt to open up a seven-point gap at the top of the Premier League when they face struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux today.

The Gunners, chasing their first league title in over 20 years, needed a stoppage-time own goal to beat Wolves 2-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season — a reminder that nothing comes easy at this stage of the race.

Mikel Arteta’s side head into the clash on the back of an emphatic 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan, a result that has fuelled talk of a possible multiple trophy push. However, the Spaniard has repeatedly stressed that the league remains his priority. Arsenal have lost just once in their last 11 league matches but were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford, allowing rivals to close the gap.

Their away form has been steady rather than spectacular, with three wins from their last eight trips, yet they boast a dominant record against teams in the relegation zone.

Historically, Arsenal have enjoyed this fixture, winning nine of their last 11 league visits to Wolves and scoring consistently against the Midlands side. For Wolves, the picture is grim.

Despite recent FA Cup progress and a spirited defensive display in a goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, they remain rooted near the bottom of the table. With a huge points gap to safety and only a dozen matches left, survival appears increasingly unlikely. Their home form has been a major concern, with 10 defeats in 13 league games at Molineux this season.

Recent meetings also favour Arsenal, with Wolves losing their last nine league clashes against the North London side. In terms of team news, Arsenal are sweating over a few injury concerns, though key defender William Saliba is expected to return. Bukayo Saka should continue to lead the attack, while Arteta has options in wide areas.