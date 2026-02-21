Arsenal Eye Redemption, Spurs In Survival Mode

There is something about a North London derby that strips away logic and replaces it with raw emotion. But as Tottenham prepare to host Arsenal this weekend, the numbers tell a story that even passion may struggle to rewrite. For Arsenal, this is about authority restored.

For Tottenham Hotspur, it is about damage limitation in a season that has veered dangerously off course. Arsenal arrive across enemy lines with their title credentials under scrutiny.

A midweek stumble at Molineux, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw with Wolves, has punctured the aura that once surrounded Mikel Arteta’s side. What looked like an assured march to the crown is now tinged with tension.

The Gunners still possess the division’s most convincing statistical case. Fifty goals scored, just 18 conceded after 26 matches — a blend of attacking ruthlessness and defensive authority.

Yet back-to-back league draws have tightened the race, and in a season where margins are thin, any hint of vulnerability becomes magnified. Tottenham, by contrast, are battling a very different storm.

Their 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United proved the final chapter in Thomas Frank’s tenure, ushering in Igor Tudor as interim manager until the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The Croatian inherits not momentum, but mayhem.

Spurs have won just two of their last 19 domestic matches across all competitions — a sequence stretching back to October that has dragged them into an unthinkable relegation conversation.

Defensive frailty has become their trademark; 37 goals conceded in 26 league games paints the picture of a side lacking structure and composure. Injuries have only compounded their woes.

Wilson Odobert is out for the season after knee surgery, while key figures such as James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohamed Kudus remain sidelined. Captain Cristian Romero is suspended. Tudor’s options are thin, and his baptism of fire could hardly be more intense.

There is, at least, a glimmer of encouragement in Dominic Solanke. The forward has rediscovered his scoring touch since returning from injury, netting four times in six appearances across all competitions.

Against an Arsenal side momentarily shaken, Spurs will hope his pace and power can unsettle the visitors. History, however, offers little comfort to the hosts.

Arsenal dismantled Tottenham 4-1 in November and have won their last four Premier League meetings by an aggregate score of 10-4.

The pattern has been clear: when it matters most, the Gunners have found another level.

Arteta’s squad is not without its own concerns. Mikel Meri- no faces a spell on the sidelines following foot surgery, and captain Martin Odegaard remains a fitness doubt. But Arsenal’s core remains intact.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães continue to anchor the defence with assurance, while Bukayo Saka — fresh from signing a new five-year contract and finding the net in midweek — remains their cutting edge. Saka’s consistency, averaging 1.3 shots on target per league match, underlines Arsenal’s attacking threat.

Even when rhythm deserts them, quality tends to resurface. Derbies are often described as form-book defiers, occasions where pride eclipses position.

Tottenham will certainly draw on desperation and home support in search of a lifeline. Yet the broader evidence points in one direction.

Arsenal’s superiority at both ends of the pitch, their recent dominance in this fixture, and Spurs’ prolonged instability suggest that sentiment alone will not bridge the gap.

Expect Tottenham to compete with urgency, perhaps even to find the net. But over the course of 90 minutes, Arsenal’s composure and firepower should prevail.