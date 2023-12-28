Arsenal Eye Inacio As January Transfer Target

Portuguese professional footballer, Goncalo Inacio has been a solid defensive presence for Sporting this season.

The centre-back has helped Sporting to the Primeira Liga’s summit this season and his form has reportedly caught Arsenal‘s attention as they consider paying his £51.4million release clause in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side is believed to be in the market for a defensive recruit next month after summer signing Jurrien Timber tore his ACL in August.

The Lisbon native has been a rock at the back since his inclusion, making 95 top-flight appearances and enjoying an impressive 2023-24 campaign.

Sporting is among Portugal’s best defensive outfits and boasts the fewest expected goals against in the Primeira Liga (11.4 xGA), thanks in large part to their No25.

He currently leads the team for interceptions (13) and has won 10 of his 16 tackle attempts, while also demonstrating his composure by making zero errors that led to an opponent’s shot.

The Portugal international is calm with the ball at his feet and an accurate passer under pressure.

No player in the Lions’ squad has taken more touches (1,205) or completed more passes (981), of which 104 have gone into the attacking third.

That degree of composure in possession will appeal to Arteta, who likes his team to play out from the back.

The Gunners’ boss also witnessed the 6ft 1in defender up close last season when Arsenal faced Sporting in the Europa League last 16.

Former Sporting manager Carlos Carvalhal was gushing about Inacio’s ability last month.

He said: “He [Inacio] is a centre-back who can also play as a midfielder and does it very well.

“His strong point is his technical ability. He is very good at making long passes and short passes, inside and outside.

“He is an intelligent footballer who, in addition, is very good with his head, both in defence and attack. In fact, he has scored several goals.

“He also plays for the Portuguese national team.”

Arteta will want to avoid a repeat of last season when William Saliba’s injury left Arsenal in disarray during the closing stages of their title charge.

Signing Inacio would go a long way towards ensuring the Gunners have enough depth to fight on multiple fronts in the months ahead.