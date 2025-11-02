Arsenal Extend Lead At EPL Table

…as Diallo secures draw for Man United against Forest

Premier League leaders Arsenal continued their impressive start to the season with a comfortable win at Burnley to make it nine consecutive victories in all competitions.

Goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice sealed the win – their fifth in a row in the league – as Mikel Arteta’s side moved seven points clear at the top, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals.

It was an impressive victory against a Burnley side that can often prove difficult to break down and had recorded back-toback victories before facing the Gunners.

But no side has scored more goals from set-pieces than Arsenal this season and it was from one that they took the lead, Gyokeres firing in from close range from Rice’s corner.

Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka produced a one-handed save to deny Bukayo Saka, before Leandro Trossard had an effort cleared off the line. But Arsenal got their second before the break when Rice powerfully headed in Trossard’s chipped ball.

Burnley saw more of the ball after the break and went close to getting a goal back when Florentino Luis headed over from close range, before Marcus Edwards struck the post from a free-kick with the last action of the match.

That late chance aside it was largely a trouble-free afternoon for Arsenal as they recorded an eighth win in 10 Premier League games this season. Defeat for Burnley means they are 17th, four points clear of the bottom three.

Also, Amad Diallo lashed home a thunderous 81st-minute volley to earn Manchester United a point in a thrilling Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The visitors thought they were heading for a fourth straight win and second spot in the table after Casemiro headed them into a half-time lead from a corner that Forest were convinced should not have been awarded.

But the game turned on its head in the space of two secondhalf minutes as Forest skipper Morgan Gibbs-White outmuscled Amad to reach Ryan Yates’ deep cross from the right. From their next attack, Forest scored again.

Once more they created problems for United with a cross from the right as Nicolo Savona reacted fastest when Igor Jesus’ header bounced off bodies into the six-yard box, keeping his composure to beat United keeper Senne Lammens.

But, in addition to improving their actual play, Ruben Amorim’s United also seem to have got stronger mentally and, rather than crumble to defeat, they fought their way back into the game.