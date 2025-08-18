Arsenal Edge Man United, Palace Hold Chelsea As Forest Cruise To Victory

Ruben Amorim’s goalkeeping gamble backfired as Riccardo Calafiori’s first-half header gave Arsenal victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. In their £200m summer rebuild, United opted against bringing in a new keeper.

With first choice Andre Onana not playing a game in pre-season because of a hamstring injury he suffered at the start of last month, Amorim selected Turkey international Altay Bayindir ahead of veteran Tom Heaton for his side’s opening Premier League game.

But Bayindir allowed himself to get trapped on his line as Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice curled a dangerous 13th-minute corner underneath the crossbar. Bayindir could only get a weak hand to the ball and ended up pushing it on to Calafiori, who turned home what turned out to be the winner from less than a yard.

The result was harsh on the home side, who were much improved on last season and carried by far the greater threat in the game, accumulating more possession and having significantly more shots and efforts on target.

However, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya made a series of excellent saves to keep the home side out, turning away three shots from one United debutant Matheus Cunha and scrambling to his left in the second half to keep out a goalbound effort from another, Bryan Mbuemo.

Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze was denied a brilliant free-kick goal and a potential fairytale ending in what could be his final appearance for Crystal Palace in the goalless Premier League draw at Chelsea. The midfielder, 27, was a doubt for selection amid ongoing talks with Tottenham, but started for the visitors at Stamford Bridge and powered home a free-kick from 20 yards in the 13th minute.

However, the strike was ruled out by referee Darren England after a VAR check because Palace defender Marc Guehi – also linked with a move away to Liverpool – was within one metre of Chelsea’s wall when the free-kick was taken. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest overran Brentford to begin their Premier League campaign with a comfortable win as Keith Andrews’ reign as Bees boss got off to an inauspicious start.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, with Chris Wood – who scored 20 league goals last season – jabbing home after pressure at a corner. Forest dominated the first half, and got their second goal three minutes before half-time when Swiss debutant Dan Ndoye headed home Morgan Gibbs-White’s superb chipped ball.