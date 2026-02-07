Arsenal Desperate To Consolidate EPL Leadership

Arsenal fans will set aside thoughts of European finals and title permutations when the Gunners return to Premier League action against Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, fully focused on maintaining their grip at the summit of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side come into the encounter buoyed by a timely return to form. After going three league games without a win and struggling for goals, Arsenal silenced their critics last weekend with a ruthless 4-0 demolition of Leeds United at Elland Road.

The emphatic victory came despite late injury setbacks to emergency striker Mikel Merino and academy graduate Bukayo Saka, underlining the depth and resilience in Arteta’s squad.

Game week 24 proved a productive one for the Gunners, who watched rivals stumble elsewhere as Aston Villa suffered a surprise home defeat to Brentford, while Tottenham Hotspur staged a dramatic comeback to hold Manchester City.

Those results left Arsenal six points clear at the top of the Premier League standings. The North London club are also chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Although they were less convincing in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final against Chelsea, a last-gasp Kai Havertz tap-in secured a 1-0 win and sealed their place in the final at Wembley. Arsenal now seek a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions and have history on their side.

They are unbeaten in 43 Premier League home games against newly promoted teams, a run that matches Chelsea’s record between 2001 and 2015 and represents the joint-longest such streak in the competition’s history.

Sunderland, however, arrive in confident mood after shaking off a difficult festive period. Following a run of five games without a win between late December and early January, the Black Cats have bounced back strongly, winning three of their last four matches in all competitions.

Their most recent outing saw them cruise to a 3-0 victory over Burnley, with goals from Habib Diarra, Chemsdine Talbi and an Axel Tuanzebe own goal.

Regis Le Bris’s side currently sit eighth on the Premier League table, just three points behind sixth placed Liverpool and five adrift of the top four, keeping their European ambitions firmly alive.

However, away form remains a major concern, with Sunderland winless in their last seven league matches on the road since upsetting Chelsea in October.