Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to Elland Road on Saturday for a potentially awkward encounter against Leeds United, with Mikel Arteta’s side eager to arrest a recent dip in form while Daniel Farke’s men continue to strengthen their survival bid.

The Gunners head into the clash on the back of a worrying three game winless run in the league, a sequence that has slightly loosened their grip at the summit. Leeds, on the other hand, are quietly building momentum, with consistent performances — particularly at home — keeping them clear of relegation danger.

After months of dominance, Arsenal’s title challenge has shown signs of strain. Last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Manchester United was a harsh reminder of lingering inefficiencies in Arteta’s side, particularly in the final third.

Despite periods of control, the Gunners mustered just 0.39 expected goals from open play, underlining a recurring problem in breaking down organised defences.

With Manchester City and Aston Villa both capitalising on Arsenal’s slip, the North Londoners’ lead at the top has been cut to four points.

While they still boast one of the league’s best away records, only two of their last six Premier League matches on the road have ended in victory.

However, even that victory raised questions, as the second-half attacking display once again lacked fluency.