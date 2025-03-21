Arsenal Defender, Calafiori Leaves Italy Camp With Knee Injury

Arsenal defender, Riccardo Calafiori, has reportedly left the national team camp following a knee injury sustained during Italy’s 2-1 loss to Germany on Thursday.
The injury, which Italy’s medical staff suspects to be a collateral ligament issue graded between one and two, will undergo further assessment by Arsenal’s medical team.
According to a post by sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, on Friday, the setback forced the Arsenal defender to withdraw from Italy’s squad immediately, raising concerns over his availability for upcoming matches.
While initial evaluations suggest a moderate injury, the final diagnosis and recovery timeline will be determined after thorough examinations at his club.
Romano said, “Riccardo Calafiori leaves Italy camp with immediate effect after a knee injury suffered yesterday.
“Italy staff suggest Calafiori suffered knee collateral injury between grade one/two but final assessment will be made by Arsenal staff.”