Arsenal striker, Viktor Gyökeres on Saturday opened his Premier League account in style by netting twice in a 5–0 demolition of newly promoted Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Swedish forward, signed from Sporting Lisbon this summer, struck his first two goals for the club as the Gunners handed Leeds a harsh lesson in top-flight football. Jurrien Timber also bagged a brace.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka added another to complete the rout.

The emphatic win, however, came at a cost. Both Saka and captain Martin Ødegaard were forced off injured, raising concerns for manager Mikel Arteta ahead of next weekend’s crucial clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Arsenal surged above north London rivals Tottenham at the top of the Premier League on goal difference, remaining one of only two teams to maintain a perfect start after two games.

The Gunners wasted no time taking control at the Emirates. Jurrien Timber headed in the opening goal from a Declan Rice corner, setting the tone for a relentless display.

Bukayo Saka then doubled the lead with a blistering finish from a tight angle, giving Leeds little hope of a comeback.

New signing Viktor Gyökeres, brought in from Sporting Lisbon to provide a clinical finishing touch up front, delivered in style by scoring his debut goals.

The Swede struck twice, showcasing both flair and composure, making a strong case for his place in Arteta’s attacking setup.

The striker, whose readiness for top-flight English football had been debated despite an impressive tally of 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, answered his critics with a double at the Emirates.

He opened his account with a determined solo run finished with precision, before Jurrien Timber added to the lead by turning in a Declan Rice corner.

Timber later netted again from another set-piece, while Gyökeres sealed the victory by slotting home a penalty in added time.

The atmosphere at the Emirates was lifted even before the first whistle, as supporters welcomed £60 million ($81 million) recruit Eberechi Eze, who was unveiled to the crowd after opting against a switch to Tottenham.

However, the comfortable victory was overshadowed by the worrying sight of captain Martin Odegaard and star winger Bukayo Saka hobbling off with injuries.

Arsenal, who edged past Manchester United 1-0 on the opening weekend thanks to their strength at dead-ball situations, once again turned to set-pieces to break down Leeds after an early spell of dominance.

Jurrien Timber, who had managed only two goals in 52 previous appearances for the Gunners, added to his tally in Saturday’s clash.

The Dutch defender doubled his tally by rising to meet Declan Rice’s pinpoint corner in the 34th minute. Moments later, Odegaard was forced off after landing awkwardly on his shoulder.

Saka soon lifted the Emirates crowd again, rifling Timber’s pass into the roof of the net with his supposedly weaker right foot.

Gyökeres, once a transfer target for Leeds during his time at Coventry City, showed the visitors what they had missed. The £66 million signing latched onto Riccardo Calafiori’s lofted pass, cut inside, and finished neatly at the near post.

Concerns grew for Arsenal when Saka, who sat out nearly four months of last season with a hamstring injury, clutched the back of his left leg before being substituted in the 53rd minute.

Arsenal extended their lead when Leeds failed to clear another Rice corner, allowing Timber to scramble the ball home from close range.

With the result beyond doubt, Arteta introduced 15-year-old Max Dowman for his Premier League debut. The youngster became the second-youngest player in English top-flight history, behind teammate Ethan Nwaneri.

Dowman’s quick feet later earned a stoppage-time penalty, which Gyökeres confidently converted to round off the emphatic victory.