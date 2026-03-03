Arsenal Defeat Chelsea To Restore Five-Point Lead

Arsenal struck twice from their trademark corners to overcome 10-man Chelsea at Emirates Stadium and restore a five-point cushion at the Premier League summit.

With Manchester City applying pressure after trimming the gap to two points with a victory at Leeds United F.C. on Saturday, the Gunners knew a response was required.

Following a tense and cagey opening, the breakthrough arrived in the 21st minute from a familiar source. Gabriel Magalhães nodded Bukayo Saka’s corner back across goal, where William Saliba’s header deflected in off Mamadou Sarr.

Chelsea responded well and found a leveller just before the break, also from a corner, as Piero Hincapié’s flick from Reece James’ delivery was inadvertently turned into his own net.

The visitors began the second half brightly, unsettling the home crowd, but Arsenal regained control when Jurriën Timber powered home Declan Rice’s corner, the club’s 16th goal from a set-piece this season, to edge back in front.

Manager Mikel Arteta introduced Gabriel Martinelli to inject pace on the counter, and when the winger was hauled down by Pedro Neto, the Chelsea forward, already booked, received a second yellow card, reducing his side to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining.

Liam Delap thought he had salvaged a late point when he bundled the ball home, but the effort was ruled out after João Pedro was adjudged offside in the build-up.

The victory lifts Arsenal to 64 points, five clear of Manchester City, albeit having played a game more in an increasingly intense title race.

Arsenal Analysis: Corners and Set-Pieces Seal Another Win

Arsenal’s prowess from set-pieces remains a defining strength. Opponents enter every match fully aware of the threat, yet still struggle to contain it, highlighting just how effective the Gunners have become in dead-ball situations.

While this was far from Arsenal’s most fluent performance of the season, they showed the grit and composure of potential champions, finding a way to secure victory even when the overall play wasn’t clicking.

Set-pieces were once again decisive. Arsenal’s 16 goals from corners this season equal the Premier League record for a single campaign, matching Oldham (1992–93), West Brom (2016–17), and the Gunners themselves (2023–24).

Remarkably, Arsenal have taken the lead from a corner nine times this season, a feat only matched in top-flight history by Southampton in 1994–95, underlining how pivotal their deliveries are in unlocking matches. Whatever the scoreline or circumstances, their set-piece mastery consistently provides a route to goal.

Manager Mikel Arteta will take encouragement from the win, as his side displayed the resilience needed for a title run-in. Goalkeeper David Raya made a couple of excellent saves to deny Chelsea, but Arsenal ultimately secured the three crucial points, giving supporters reason to dream of their first league title since 2004.

Chelsea Analysis: Another Defeat Shaped By Red Card Decisions

Chelsea collapsed in a painfully familiar fashion despite enjoying periods of control in the second half at Emirates Stadium.

The match turned decisively against them after Jurriën Timber scored Arsenal’s second goal from a corner in the 66th minute. Shortly afterwards, Pedro Neto committed a cynical foul that earned him a second yellow card and a sending-off, swinging momentum fully back to the hosts.

It marked Chelsea’s seventh Premier League red card of the season, leaving them just three shy of the all-time division record with 10 games still to play. Across all competitions, it was their ninth dismissal. Head coach Liam Rosenior had expressed optimism about improving discipline, but his side has now seen players sent off in consecutive matches.

Neto will miss Wednesday’s trip to Aston Villa, compounding Rosenior’s selection headaches. Cole Palmer is a doubt due to fitness issues, while Estevão Willian and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined with injuries.

This red card followed last week’s dismissal of Wesley Fofana in the 1-1 draw with Burnley, which had allowed Mamadou Sarr to make his first league start since returning to Chelsea.

Chelsea once again highlighted the contrast between attacking promise and defensive fragility on set-pieces. Reece James’s deliveries had created an own goal, two penalty appeals, and a clear chance, yet the Blues remain vulnerable at the other end.

The questions about this young Chelsea side persist; they have not beaten Arsenal since Thomas Tuchel’s tenure and the era of Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

In the short term, Chelsea has dropped further behind Manchester United and Liverpool, who both won over the weekend. Significant improvement is needed if they are to secure a return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

What next?

Both teams are back in Premier League action on Wednesday: Arsenal travel to Brighton, while Chelsea visit Aston Villa (both 19:30 GMT).